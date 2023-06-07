Corpus Christi Mass Cancelled

Written by YGTV Team on 07 June 2023 .

The Diocese of Gibraltar have cancelled the Mass of Corpus Christi on Thursday 8th June at the Piazza due to the unsettled weather forecast.

A statement from the Diocese of Gibraltar follows below:

Due to the unsettled weather forecasted to continue well into the next couple of days, His Lordship the Bishop regrets to announce the cancellation of the traditional Mass of Corpus Christi on Thursday 8th June at the Piazza, including the procession to the Cathedral immediately after.

There will be a Mass celebrated at the Cathedral at 18:30 by the Bishop and priests of the Diocese, where everyone is most welcome to attend.





