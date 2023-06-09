Chief Minister To Address United Nations On Monday

Written by YGTV Team on 09 June 2023 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia leave for New York this weekend to attend the annual session of the Committee of 24 and other meetings.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The UN session is expected to start on Monday at 4pm Gibraltar time, which is 10am in New York.

The Chief Minister will once again defend the right of the people of Gibraltar to self-determination.

TheChief Minister will return to Gibraltar on Tuesday, and the Deputy Chief Minister will continue with a schedule of separate pre-arranged meetings and return on Wednesday.





