World Oceans Day Nautilus School Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 12 June 2023 .

Last week the Nautilus Project held their 7th annual World Ocean Day School Competition.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Our staple event of the year took place at the Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority

Themed #OneOceanOneClimateOneFutureTogether, our 7th annual World Ocean Day School Competition was a resounding success yet again

Hundreds of entries were submitted across all the categories and the standard blew the judging panel away!

After much deliberation and 7 hours of judging, we present this year's winners

The prizegiving ceremony was packed as Bianca Daniell and Stephen Warr awarded the accolades

The Nautilus team convey their most heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, pupils and teachers for their hard work throughout the year - the quality of the entries improve year on year

A huge shout out to all the entities that have supported our #WorldOceansWeek

Congratulations to all the winners!

#Gibraltar the future looks bright

Lower Primary Individual Winners:

H/C Ellie Martinez SBLPS Ocean Zones

H/C Eric Goritz SMLP I love the Sea clean

H/C Evie Delgado SJLP Respect the Ocean

H/C Alex Peire Carmona SMLP Save The Ocean

3rd Place Matthew Reyes SPLP Protect Our Turtles

2nd Place: Naomi Dalmedo SPLP Ocean In A Jar

1st Place: Rosa De Vieria NDLP Whale Hand Painted T-Shirt

Lower Primary Group Winners

3rd Place: Jenelle Balban and Julius Panzavechia NDLP

2nd Place: Kate Casciaro, Amber Swaine, Jake Bolanos, Troy Watson and Alexis Victory: Pufferfish SBLP

1st Place: Erin Bagu, James Baldwin and Gino Gerada SJLP

Lower Primary Classroom Winners

3rd Place: Terrific Tigers Year 1 SJLP How did the seagull get full of oil?

2nd Place: Masterminds Year 2 SPLP Upcycled Sea Creatures

1st Place: Genius Gems Year 2 SJLP One Ocean, One Climate, One Future #Together

Lower Primary Year Group Winners

H/C: St Joseph’s Year 2 Water

H/C: St Bernard’s Year 1 Sea Animals

3rd Place: Governor’s Meadow Nursery Our World

2nd Place: St Christophers Nursery/Reception Boat Trash Collector

1st Place: Notre Dame Year 2 Munchkin The Turtle

Upper Primary Individual Winners

H/C: Chloe Balban SBUP

H/C: Michael Pantelidakis Loreto Convent

3rd Place: Aaniyah Shah Loreto Convent How Can We Reduce Our Carbon Footprint?

2nd Place: Alexis Bishop-Chichon SAUP

1st Place: Ilya Jimenez SAUP The Net and The Turtle

Upper Primary Year Group Winners

3rd Place: St Bernard’s Year 5 The Change Starts With You and Me

2nd Place: Hebrew School Ocean Club

1st Place: St Anne’s Year 3 Superhero

Secondary School Individual Winners:

3rd Place: John Victor Bayside The Orca

2nd Place: Miley Piri Bayside The Striped Dolphin

1st Place: Liara Guzman-Gehl Prior Park The Octopus

Secondary School Year Group Winners

Bayside School Art Department

Overall School Winners

3rd Place: St Bernard’s Lower Primary School

2nd Place: Bayside Secondary School

1st Place: St Paul’s Lower Primary School

New Addition this year included a Trophy sponsored by The Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Association which will be passed on annually to the overall school winner.