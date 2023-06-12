World Oceans Day Nautilus School Competition
Last week the Nautilus Project held their 7th annual World Ocean Day School Competition.
A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:
Our staple event of the year took place at the Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority
Themed #OneOceanOneClimateOneFutureTogether, our 7th annual World Ocean Day School Competition was a resounding success yet again
Hundreds of entries were submitted across all the categories and the standard blew the judging panel away!
After much deliberation and 7 hours of judging, we present this year's winners
The prizegiving ceremony was packed as Bianca Daniell and Stephen Warr awarded the accolades
The Nautilus team convey their most heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, pupils and teachers for their hard work throughout the year - the quality of the entries improve year on year
A huge shout out to all the entities that have supported our #WorldOceansWeek
Congratulations to all the winners!
#Gibraltar the future looks bright
Lower Primary Individual Winners:
H/C Ellie Martinez SBLPS Ocean Zones
H/C Eric Goritz SMLP I love the Sea clean
H/C Evie Delgado SJLP Respect the Ocean
H/C Alex Peire Carmona SMLP Save The Ocean
3rd Place Matthew Reyes SPLP Protect Our Turtles
2nd Place: Naomi Dalmedo SPLP Ocean In A Jar
1st Place: Rosa De Vieria NDLP Whale Hand Painted T-Shirt
Lower Primary Group Winners
3rd Place: Jenelle Balban and Julius Panzavechia NDLP
2nd Place: Kate Casciaro, Amber Swaine, Jake Bolanos, Troy Watson and Alexis Victory: Pufferfish SBLP
1st Place: Erin Bagu, James Baldwin and Gino Gerada SJLP
Lower Primary Classroom Winners
3rd Place: Terrific Tigers Year 1 SJLP How did the seagull get full of oil?
2nd Place: Masterminds Year 2 SPLP Upcycled Sea Creatures
1st Place: Genius Gems Year 2 SJLP One Ocean, One Climate, One Future #Together
Lower Primary Year Group Winners
H/C: St Joseph’s Year 2 Water
H/C: St Bernard’s Year 1 Sea Animals
3rd Place: Governor’s Meadow Nursery Our World
2nd Place: St Christophers Nursery/Reception Boat Trash Collector
1st Place: Notre Dame Year 2 Munchkin The Turtle
Upper Primary Individual Winners
H/C: Chloe Balban SBUP
H/C: Michael Pantelidakis Loreto Convent
3rd Place: Aaniyah Shah Loreto Convent How Can We Reduce Our Carbon Footprint?
2nd Place: Alexis Bishop-Chichon SAUP
1st Place: Ilya Jimenez SAUP The Net and The Turtle
Upper Primary Year Group Winners
3rd Place: St Bernard’s Year 5 The Change Starts With You and Me
2nd Place: Hebrew School Ocean Club
1st Place: St Anne’s Year 3 Superhero
Secondary School Individual Winners:
3rd Place: John Victor Bayside The Orca
2nd Place: Miley Piri Bayside The Striped Dolphin
1st Place: Liara Guzman-Gehl Prior Park The Octopus
Secondary School Year Group Winners
Bayside School Art Department
Overall School Winners
3rd Place: St Bernard’s Lower Primary School
2nd Place: Bayside Secondary School
1st Place: St Paul’s Lower Primary School
New Addition this year included a Trophy sponsored by The Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Association which will be passed on annually to the overall school winner.