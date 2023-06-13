National Celebrations Programme 2023 To Be Released Shortly
The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), have announced that the programme of events for this year’s National Day will be released shortly.
A statement from the SDGG and GCS follows below:
Events will be held at Casemates Square, John Mackintosh Square and Governor’s Parade.
Members of the community are encouraged to support what promises to be a memorable National Day and participate in the festivities in celebration of our identity.