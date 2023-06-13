National Celebrations Programme 2023 To Be Released Shortly

Written by YGTV Team on 13 June 2023 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), have announced that the programme of events for this year’s National Day will be released shortly.

A statement from the SDGG and GCS follows below:

Events will be held at Casemates Square, John Mackintosh Square and Governor’s Parade.

Members of the community are encouraged to support what promises to be a memorable National Day and participate in the festivities in celebration of our identity.





