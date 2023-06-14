The Mayor Visits Mount Alvernia

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2023 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD has begun her tenure with a visit to Mount Alvernia, where she took the opportunity to speak to residents and staff.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

During the visit and tour of the facilities Her Worship was kindly hosted by Ms Susan Vallejo and Dr Antonio Marin, fully acquainting herself about the work that is carried out at the residential home and the ‘person centred’ care afforded to all the residents.

Her Worship thoroughly enjoyed the occasion and is looking forward to repeating the visit in due course.





