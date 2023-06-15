Introducing The New Gibraltar National Theatre Website – A Gateway To Cultural Excellence

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2023 .

The Gibraltar National Theatre Foundation (GNTF) has announced the launch of its website.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Gibraltar National Theatre Foundation (GNTF) is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to provide a seamless and immersive experience for theatre enthusiasts, supporters, and the community at large. This digital platform serves as a gateway to explore the upcoming construction of the 1000-seat National Theatre and associated cultural hub at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The GNTF's mission goes beyond the establishment of a world-class theatre. It aims to create a vibrant cultural complex that will serve as a centre for drama, dance, music, and various artistic expressions. The new website showcases the comprehensive vision of the project, including the main theatre, a studio theatre with retractable seating for over 200, an expanded lending library, exhibition spaces, and a modern catering facility.

In conjunction with the website launch, the GNTF is introducing its innovative 'Buy a Seat' plan. This unique opportunity allows individuals and entities to purchase a theatre seat and have their name immortalized with a personalized plaque. By participating in this initiative, community members and businesses can actively contribute to the realization of this ambitious project.

"We are excited to provide the community with a user-friendly online platform that not only informs about our progress but also invites engagement and support," said a spokesperson for the Foundation. "Through the 'Buy a Seat' plan, we hope to involve as many individuals and businesses as possible, as this project truly belongs to the entire community."

To explore the new website, learn more about the GNTF's initiatives, or to express interest in purchasing a theatre seat, please visitwww.gibraltarnationaltheatre.com. For any further inquiries or to support the foundation's mission, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669 or via email atThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Join us in shaping the future of Gibraltar's cultural landscape. Together, we can make the Gibraltar National Theatre a source of pride and inspiration for generations to come.





