Testing Of HM Naval Base And South Mole Alarms

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2023 .

The public is advised that, as part of routine testing, the Naval Base and South Mole will be testing its Nuclear Emergency Response Organisation (NERO) alarm.

Testing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 20th June 2023 at 1000 hrs. Members of the public should not be concerned, and no action is required.