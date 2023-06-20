Chief Minister’s Reaction To King’s Birthday Honours Recipients

The Chief Minister has congratulated all the King's Brithday Honours recipients.

Below follows a statement from the Chief Minister:

I congratulate all the award recipients.

In particular, I want to add the heartiest congratulations to my dear friend and colleague Albert Mena CBE. The award to him of the CBE reflects the huge effort Albert made to serve our people to the very best of his great ability in all the time he was employed as Financial Secretary.

His achievements, in particular in the design and execution of the BEAT schemes during the pandemic, stand on their own.

But the fact is that Albert went above and beyond the call of ordinary duty in everything that he did as Financial Secretary, as he does in life generally, as an incredible over achiever of the sort that puts us all to shame, both in effort and in attainment.

The recognition by His Majesty of this extraordinary Gibraltarian is therefore more than fitting and I am sure that I am speaking for all of the good People of Gibraltar when I congratulate Albert and thank him for his service and his continued support and commitment to Gibraltar and the rightful cause of its People.





