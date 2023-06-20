Government Responds To Disability Society

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2023 .

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes the statement issued by the Gibraltar Disability Society on the state of the beach facilities for disabled beach users at Camp Bay. The Government says the situation which ensued at Camp Bay was “entirely unacceptable and agrees with the Disability Society that an explanation is due from the private contractor”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

HMGoG would like to clarify that it had outsourced the maintenance of the equipment to a private contractor and received assurances from them that all relevant equipment was in order. Therefore, the Government considers the situation which ensued at Camp Bay entirely unacceptable and agrees with the Disability Society that an explanation is due from the private contractor.

The Department of the Environment, upon learning of the state of the equipment, immediately contacted the provider and expressed its disappointment at the situation and instructed them to repair the equipment immediately. The Government now understands that all appropriate equipment has been restored and is safe and ready to be used by disabled beachgoers.





