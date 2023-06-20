MAG Responds To Inquiries Regarding "Gibraltar Rocks" Festival

A statement from MAG folllows below:

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) has recently received numerous inquiries and messages from musicians and the general public inquiring about their involvement in the upcoming "Gibraltar Rocks" festival. MAG would like to clarify that to date, they have not been approached by any party involved in the festival organization. The association possesses the same information available to the general public regarding this event.

MAG expresses its delight in witnessing the announcement of a music festival in Gibraltar after a considerable span of time. As an organization dedicated to supporting local musicians and promoting the vibrant music scene in Gibraltar, MAG extends its best wishes to the festival organizers and hopes for its resounding success. Moreover, the association earnestly encourages the inclusion of local bands in the festival lineup.

Bands and musicians interested in performing at the "Gibraltar Rocks" festival are advised to directly contact the festival organizers for further information. It is important to note that MAG is currently unaware of the selection process or the individuals responsible for this aspect. However, the association emphasizes the significance of constant practice, rehearsing, and the creation of new material for musicians, as opportunities may arise unexpectedly.

MAG remains committed to supporting and advocating for the local music community in Gibraltar. The association is dedicated to fostering an environment that encourages musical growth, opportunities, and recognition for all musicians within Gibraltar. For further updates and information on MAG's activities, please follow us on our social media platforms.

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting musicians in Gibraltar. With a mission to foster a thriving music scene, MAG provides a platform for musicians to connect, collaborate, and share resources. The association actively engages with its members through various initiatives, workshops, and events, aiming to enhance their professional development and create opportunities within the music industry.