Westside School Student Art Exhibition Opens

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2023 .

The Westside School Student Art Exhibition officially opened yesterday in the Fine Arts Gallery at Casemates Square.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This year's exhibition is an impressive showcase of creativity and skill, featuring a collection of artworks produced by a Year 13 Art cohort. The exhibition will be a celebration of students' hard work and artistic achievements throughout the past two academic years.

This collection of pieces represents a combination of diverse approaches to Fine Art, including drawing and painting/ digital art/ Installation work and printing. It also serves as an opportunity to introduce these young budding artists to the broader local arts community.

The public can visit the gallery to view the students’ artwork from 9am - 4pm Monday through Friday until the 30th June.





