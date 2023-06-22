Unite The Union Equalities Branch Stands In Solidarity With The LGBTQI+ Community

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2023 .

Below follows Unite the Union's Pride statement:

Unite the Union Equalities Branch proudly voices its unwavering support for the LGBTQI+ collective and their ongoing struggle for equality in rights and recognition. As an organization dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusion, and social justice, we recognize the significance of raising awareness about the historic journey of the LGBTQI+ community and the importance of their fight for equal rights, and as such is proud to be one of the main sponsors this year.

LGBTQI+ Pride Month, an annual celebration of identity, progress, and acceptance, stands as a powerful testament to the incredible resilience and strength of the LGBTQI+ community. We commend and extend our deepest gratitude to all those involved in the organization and coordination of this impactful event.

It is essential to acknowledge the milestones achieved in the journey towards LGBTQI+ rights while recognizing the work that remains to be done. The LGBTQI+ community has overcome immense challenges, discrimination, and prejudice to fight for their fundamental rights. Through their unwavering determination, they have made significant strides towards achieving equality, shaping a more inclusive society for all.

Unite the Union Equalities Branch firmly believes that everyone should be treated with respect, dignity, and equality, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression. We remain committed to actively promoting diversity and fighting discrimination in all its forms. It is through collaborative efforts and collective action that we can create meaningful change and build a more inclusive future.

We call on individuals, organizations, and communities across Gibraltar to join us in supporting the LGBTQI+ collective, amplifying their voices, and standing united against discrimination. Together, we can create a society that values and celebrates the diverse identities and experiences that make us who we are.

Unite the Union Equalities Branch wishes all participants, organizers, and attendees a successful and memorable LGBTQI+ Pride Month. Let us continue to strive for a world where love, acceptance, and equality prevail.





