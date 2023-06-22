O’Hara’s Battery Re-Opened To Visitors

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2023 .

O’Hara’s Battery re-opened to visitors on Wednesday 21st June 2023, the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage has announced.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The battery has undergone a number of necessary restoration and maintenance works to enhance the aesthetics and the visitor experience.

The restoration has been largely carried out by the Upper Rock Maintenance team, while the Alabaré charity volunteer group generously assisted with the external painting of the 9.2” gun located at the site. Access to the gun platform itself will continue to be temporarily restricted until all the restoration works to the actual gun are completed.





