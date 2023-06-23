Another Succesful Day For Team Gibraltar At The Special Olympics World Summer Games

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2023 .

Below follows a statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar:

Thursday was another eventful day at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, where the temperatures reached in excess of 30 degrees before a big thunderstorm on Thursday night.

In the cycling, athlete Francis Mauro completed the 25km in 46 min 56.27 sec. and claimed the bronze medal.

Whilst fellow athlete Stephen Balban won silver in the 50m backstroke event in the pool. On the track Team Gibraltar athletes made various gains in their respective semi-finals and Daniela Vinent came in 5th place in the 50m final despite knocking a massive 6 seconds off her pb.

The golf event reached a climax on Thursday with the final day of competition.

After 4 hard days in all levels, much prior training paid off for Nicholas Payas and Charles Zammit in their Level 1 event. Nicholas bettered his previous scores of 51, 54 and 53 by scoring a whopping 65 on the last day and claiming silver medal in his division.

Charles went one better, having previously scored 56, 48 and 48, by coming from behind and scoring 66 on the last day and winning joint-gold in his division.

In the Level 4 event the Gibraltar athletes were effected by late division changes which made their chances even harder and eventually finished with a creditable 5th place for Julian de las Heras, and an impressive 4th place for newcomer Ivan Mannion Gomez.