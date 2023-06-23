GMBA And Strait Of Gibraltar Association Attend Celebration of His Majesty's Birthday And The Coronation At British Embassy In Rabat

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2023 .

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association and Strait of Gibraltar Association attended the Official Celebration of His Majesty's Birthday and the Coronation at the British Embassy in Rabat.

A statement from GMBA follows below:

At the gracious invitation of His Excellency Ambassador Simon Martin CMG, representatives from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association and the Strait of Gibraltar Association attended the Official Celebration of His Majesty's Birthday and the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The event took place at the British Embassy in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco.

The esteemed attendees from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association included Mr. Steven Marin, Secretary, and Mr. Brahim Krikaz, President of the Strait of Gibraltar Association. Additionally, Mr. Henry and Mrs. Priscilla Sacramento Patrons of the Strait of Gibraltar Association graced the occasion with their presence.

During the event, the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association and Strait of Gibraltar Association expressed their warmest congratulations to His Majesty the King and extended their heartfelt wishes to the people of Great Britain. The representatives had the opportunity to meet with His Excellency Ambassador Simon Martin, who commended their dedication and acknowledged the important work being carried out in Morocco.

The presence of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment's band added a touch of grandeur to the evening's festivities at the Embassy. Distinguished Gibraltarian dignitaries also graced the occasion, contributing to the growing attendance of Gibraltarians at such prestigious events each year.

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association and the Strait of Gibraltar Association are committed to fostering strong ties between Gibraltar and Morocco, and their presence at this celebratory event further strengthens the bond between the two nations. Through their ongoing efforts, these associations aim to enhance cooperation and create opportunities for collaboration in various fields.







