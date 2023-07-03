Justice For Carolina Group Says “Injustice Is Too Great To Be Forgotten”

The Justice For Carolina Group has said that Gibraltar “deserves answers” to concerns regarding the prosecution of Real Lishman who killed his wife Carolina.

A spokesperson said: “Real Lishman killed his wife Carolina, stabbing her 12 times in front of their young daughter and yet he served only four years in prison. One and a half years have now passed since hundreds attended the March for Justice to deliver a petition with over 5,000 signatures demanding an independent inquiry into his prosecution.

“As Lishman no doubt rebuilds his life abroad, Carolina remains gone forever, and the wound that this case has left behind continues to fester. It will not heal until we find answers as to what truly happened in the handling of this case.

“Door after door remains firmly shut, despite the best efforts of the victim’s grieving family, of their lawyers, of this Action Group, of the community and of our local press to find answers and restore faith in the justice system.”

The group accuses the establishment of “hiding behind the family’s ongoing complaint” which has not yet concluded after two years alleging that “in any case the resolution of the complaint will not deliver the answers that are sought.”

The group has also highlighted concerns about the time it has taken the Complaints Committee, chaired by Sir Peter Caruana, to deliver an answers.

A spokesperson continued: “The longer the silence prevails the more deafening it becomes, speaking volumes to Carolina’s supporters. Gibraltar deserves answers and we once again call for an independent inquiry into the handling of this case.

“As Carolina’s sister, Doris, put it in her powerful interview with GBC’s Viewpoint on the 29th June “the 5,000 people who signed that petition, the door’s have also been slammed on them, because they don’t have any answers”.

“The doors may be shut, but we will keep on knocking until there is independent and rightful closure.”