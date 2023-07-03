New Gibraltar Tiles Products 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2023 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust have announced a new placemat and coaster styles in their Gibraltar Tiles designed by Beatrice Garcia.

A statement from the GHT follows below:

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is excited to announce a new placemat and coaster design in our Gibraltar Tiles.

The set features tile designs from property entrances in John Mackintosh Square, George’s Lane, Naval Hospital Road, and Turnbull’s Lane. As previously, they have been designed by local artist Beatrice Garcia who has this time taken a slightly more modern approach in interpreting this latest offering with bolder design crops and intricate detail.

A spokesperson for the Trust said “Highlighting elements of our architecture heritage in this way has really captured the imagination of the community. We have had very positive feedback from property owners who want to restore or reinstate tiles on their entranceways and to also make the wider community think about what our traditional Gibraltarian architecture is defined by.”

Artist Beatrice Garcia said “It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with the Heritage Trust for the second year in a row on this project. We have an amazing selection of tiles in Gibraltar, and I’m thrilled that the Gibraltarian public are enjoying them as much as I have enjoyed creating them.”

Our placemats and coasters, as well as new stock featuring the original designs are on sale in the Main Guard Gift & Bookshop and on our website, www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi



