Writing Workshop Delivered By Jonathan Pizarro

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2023 .

An online writing workshop organised by the Gibraltar National Book Council and delivered by Council member Jonathan Pizarro saw a positive response from local authors. The session, which allowed participants to talk about their work, what appeals to them and their writing style, put the spotlight on Gibraltar.

Those attending were given a scenario as the base for exploring ideas. Each writer attempted the 15-minute challenge in very individual ways, with Jonathan getting them to think and re- think how they tackle their writing. The exercise gave way to interesting discussion, with participants sharing their advice and their reservations.



It was a two-hour long session which also served to connect authors and worked towards the idea of creating a community for writers, where they can support each other.



After the session Jonathan said: “I am extremely pleased at the positive response towards the workshop, and I am blown away by the level of thought, the quality of discussion, and the work that was produced during the session. I see this workshop as a humble seed, and the best part is being told there's an appetite for more content and connection for Gibraltar writers. Una verdadera alegría."



