GHA Implement An Innovative Initiative To Provide Special Care Dentistry And Other Health Checks

Written by YGTV Team on 04 July 2023 .

A statement from the Government follows below:

Special Care Dentistry is the field of dentistry that focuses on providing treatment for people with additional needs who are unable to use routine dental care. These patients may have one or more physical, intellectual, medical, emotional, sensory, mental health or social needs. These patients require a holistic approach that is specialist led in order to meet their complex requirements.

In response to the needs of these patients, the GHA invited a team from UK with expertise in Special Care Dentistry to assess and help treat our patients.

The specialist team has held clinics at the Children's Health Centre and on a domiciliary basis. They have attended to 19 special needs patients and 11 of those have received dental treatment under general anaesthetic at St Bernard's Hospital.

Simultaneously, patients have undergone additional procedures such as ophthalmology screening, cardiac assessments, vaccinations and blood tests whilst under their general anaesthetic, ensuring that they are thoroughly reviewed and reducing the need for multiple procedures. This innovative approach demonstrates the holistic, multi-disciplinary approach the GHA adopts to provide the best care for our patients.

Consultant in Special Care Dentistry, Yee Lee, said:"It has been a pleasure to meet all the patients, their families and carers; staff in the GHA have given us the warmest welcome and we have been supported by the amazing team. We are honoured at the opportunity to support GHA in providing oral care and oral health education for this complex group of special care patients with special care dental needs.”

GHA Deputy Medical Director, Dr Elaine Flores, said: "I would like to thank the expert team of visiting dental consultants and Minister Isola for supporting such an important initiative in addressing the specific needs of this special group of patients."

GHA Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: “This is another example of the commitment by the GHA to people with special needs. We are delighted with the service that Doctor Lee and our own staff have provided to these patients.”

Minister for Health, the Hon Albert Isola, said: “We will continue to support all of our patients as best as we can but the work we have done this week is truly exceptional and I am delighted to have been able to support those with additional needs in this way. Fabulouswork by our GHAand visiting specialist team. Sincerest thanks to all.”





