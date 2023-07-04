Exeter UOTC “Revels in Unique Training Opportunities” on the Rock

04 July 2023

British Forces Gibraltar will welcome 119 Officer Cadets (OCdts) from Exeter University Officer Training Corps (UOTC) to participate in Exercise BARBARY WARRIOR 1 from 6 to 11 July to give them an experience consistent with the UOTC offer: adventure, friendship and individual development.

A statement continued: “Their staff do everything possible to ensure that they deliver on all counts. They will though be starting from a point unlike any that their OCdts will have experienced previously, with both the climatic conditions and the unique training facilities available in Gibraltar.



“It will be challenging but fun and will incorporate the full spectrum of UOTC activity, whether that is fighting through tunnels, working in close section formations or patrolling through the streets of Gibraltar itself, it will provide a fantastic vehicle to build cohesion and further develop the OCdts.



“Life within an Officer Training Corps provides Officer Cadets the opportunity and guidance to develop as individual leaders of character, while exposing them to the wealth and depth of opportunity within His Majesty’s Armed Forces.



“To achieve this, they use the wide variety of available activity within the OTCs and the experience of their staff to create a challenging, inclusive, and fun environment, that provides something for all. They frame this against their four pillars of high-quality Military Training, Leadership and Resilience Training, Sport and social interaction. All of this is focused on developing leaders with integrity and character.



“Every Officer Cadet should leave Exeter UOTC with greater self-confidence, be more self- aware and have a deeper knowledge of themselves as a leader along with a network of peers and friends for life. Ultimately EX BARBARY WARRIOR 1 will allow them to expand the lived experience within the unit and showcase to their OCdts the richness of opportunity available from Army life while promoting continued service, regular or reserve.”