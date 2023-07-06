GCS Development Programme

A statement from GCS follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has organised various development initiatives in June with great success. The team now looks forward to its programmes and activities this month as part of the GSLA Summer programme.

Students from the Gibraltar College took part in photography workshops run by Leslie Linares of the Gibraltar Photographic Society. The young participants learnt the basic principles of photography and then put these newfound skills to the test with some outdoor work at Commonwealth Park. The sessions proved fun and interactive with the pupils also being interviewed by the Gibraltar Chronicle as part of the experience.

The Development Unit led some Street Art Mural walks hosting numerous year groups from the Hebrew School. The walks stimulated interesting discussion around the concept of Street Art, with the students learning about the artists, particular murals and the challenges faced when working outdoors and in specific areas. The pupils were engaged in the interactive sessions asking many questions throughout.

A Bookcrossing session held in Main Street provided an opportunity for GCS staff to engage with the community as they exchanged books and related conversation.

The stall attracted a steady flow of locals and tourists throughout the morning with readers of all ages curious to find new books and authors.

A further session over the summer months is likely to be hosted, so follow culture.gi for more news.

Those interested in GCS Summer Programme can contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.