ESG Reacts To Budget

Written by YGTV Team on 14 July 2023 .

The Environmental Safety Group has reacted to this week’s Budget.

A spokesperson said:

"This week we have heard from Government on budgetary announcements in Parliament. We have listened avidly, hoping to hear ‘breaking news’ that the critical Climate Change Strategy, in place to address the Climate Change Emergency recognised by all in Parliament - would now see the funding needed to support the urgent rollout of this strategy. This funding has been called for by the Independent Climate Change Committee appointed by Government, as well as by local NGOs. However, this did not happen.

“The ESG agrees and recognises the points made about the consumptive nature of modern society today and how this model is unlikely to change any time soon. However, with the irrefutable evidence of our burning planet before us, the time to face this head on is now, or never.

“We have a Strategy and it needs to be strongly supported by all in Parliament and adequately funded if we are to look into our grandchildren's eyes and say we did our best.

We understand that enabling the strategy will also help reduce pollution and improve our air quality and health, issues we face each and every day.

“The ESG is publishing its Wish list with short to longer-term objectives and will soon be discussing this with parties standing for election.

“In the short term we need to see active information campaigns on incentives and soft loans for green public and private transport as well as solar panels and other green measures. Regulating of industry and service providers to use measures available off the shelf, to eliminate pollution at source, must be urgently introduced. Solid infrastructure support by way of sewage treatment and solid waste plants need a start date and all available green measures affecting development and construction must be included in planning criteria without delay in the current building boom.

“We call for the Parliamentary Select Committee, announced at the last election, to oversee Climate Action at cross party level, to be set up and commence immediately to ensure that all of Government and Parliament are in no doubt as to the priority this major issue deserves.

“Longer term we have highlighted that the strategy, as is, intends to manage our City Emissions that make up roughly 10% of GHG attributable to Gibraltar.

“With our fossil fuel trade via bunkering and shipping as well as foreign vehicle fuel sales making up our 90% other, the action needed to diversify and maintain economic stability in these sectors is obviously challenging - but, like the rest of the world…’We must Stop Oil’.”