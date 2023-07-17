Heatwave Health Advice

Written by YGTV Team on 17 July 2023 .

The Director of Public Health advises those who are elderly and those who have a long-term illness to take extra care during the heatwave that Gibraltar will experience in the coming days.

Stay cool and avoid too much exercise or exertion, seeking shade where possible.

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

For the elderly, high temperatures, particularly during the night, carry increased risks of urinary tract infections and heart attacks.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘Heatwaves can be dangerous, particularly for those who are elderly or have long term illnesses, but simple things like staying cool by seeking shade and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, help us to stay healthy.’





