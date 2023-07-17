Public Health Warns That "Beauty And Lifestyle Injectable Treatments Can Be Dangerous"

Written by YGTV Team on 17 July 2023 .

The Director of Public Health has issued advice for members of the public who engage private individuals to undertake beauty and lifestyle injectable treatments.

Before agreeing to any treatment, ask who, what and how?

WHO is giving you the treatment?

Check their qualifications and training, and ask to see evidence such as a certificate. Doctors, Dentists, Pharmacists and Allied Health Professionals should be registered with the Gibraltar Medical Registration Board and can be looked up on the website https://www.gmrb.gi/

WHAT are they giving you?

Ask questions and do your research. It is important to know exactly what the treatment entails. HOW willthe treatment be given?

Has the practitioner washed their hands? Are they using gloves?If they are using needles are the needles clean? Are they disposing of them safely?

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘Beauty and lifestyle injectable treatments can be dangerous. If you are in any doubt at any time before or during the treatment, STOP. Your health is more important.’





