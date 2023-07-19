Youth Centre Members Visit Brighton

Members of the Mingle and Youth Café from the Youth Centre have returned from a Youth Trip to Brighton, UK.

A statement follows below:

There they visited attractions such as theWorlds’ Oldest Aquarium,the Brighton Piers’ Fairground and Arcade, the i360 Lookout Tower, as well as a visit to the Van Gogh Alive exhibition at the Brighton Dome, amongst other places.

The Youth Centre would like to extend their gratitude to allthe local businesses for their donations and to the members of the community for their overwhelming support. A special mention goes to the Kusuma Trust for the generous donation towards the trip.

TheGibraltarYouthClub remains committed to provide a safe and inclusive environmentfor young individuals to enjoy.





