Disability Equality And Customer Care Training Delivered To Public Servants

Written by YGTV Team on 21 July 2023 .

The Ministry of Equality this week delivered Disability Equality and Customer Care Training to Public Sector employees who are frontline members of staff and attend to the general public.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This is a continuation of consistent training being made available by the Ministry of Equality to both the public sector and the private sector, for the last 7 years. The training highlights the different barriers faced by people with disabilities, both physically and when communicating and particularly what can be done to overcome or prevent these.

This particular training forms part of the training prospectus offered by Human Resources and will continue to be provided. Private sector entities that may be interested in this training, may contact the Ministry of Equality directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP said: “The continuation of this training is paramount to the adoption of the social model on disability in our community. This training, which forms part of the Government’s disability strategy, allows the user to develop an understanding of the possible requirements from members of our community with disabilities and enables the user to be more inclusive when assisting the public. The feedback from the training was once again very positive. Itis encouraging to see continuous take up for this training by public servants which will add to the improvement of their work standards and customer service.”





