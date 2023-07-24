Bland Group Says Unite “Unreasonable” To Move So Quickly Towards GibAir Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2023 .

Bland Group has said that Unite the union has been “unreasonable” in choosing to undertake industrial action for its GibAir members. Disruption at the airport is expected to start on the 27th July.

A statement from Bland Group set out its position:

“Bland Group was notified over the weekend that Gibair staff plan to start industrial action on 27-Jul. This comes after just two meetings with Unite the Union to discuss a pay claim that was formally tabled on 04-Jul. The claim requests a basic pay increase of 12%, the removal of Bradford Factor Scoring, a professional development allowance, an enhanced sickness bonus, and enhanced holiday pay. Bland Group has offered the same one-time cost of living assistance payment that was recently extended to the public sector, which amounts to a 9.8% basic pay increase on average across the workforce. In addition, Bland Group is considering enhanced professional development compensation for cross-functional staff.

“Bland Group asserts that Unite the Union has been unreasonable to move towards industrial action at such short notice, given Bland Group’s willingness to engage. The parties have met just twice and from Bland Group’s standpoint the negotiations have not yet fully started, let alone broken down to the extent that industrial action is appropriate. It is unfortunate that 75% of Unite the Union’s members at Gibair have now voted to take industrial action. Bland Group remains willing to continue to work with Unite the Union in a constructive approach to agree a positive outcome.

“People travelling from Gibraltar International Airport should expect disruption starting on 27-Jul and are advised to consider appropriate travel arrangements. Bland Group apologises for the inconvenience this will cause passengers and is committed to continuing to provide safe and efficient services at Gibraltar International Airport.”