Gibair to Undertake Action Short of Strike Action on Thursday

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2023 .

Members of Unite the union are to take selective industrial action at Gibair due to breakdown in pay negotiations.

A statement continued: “Unite the Union submitted a pay claim in May 2023 to the Bland Group. After rounds of negotiations, which were delayed due to the employer not wanting to commence pay negotiation until July. Staff at Gibair have been offered an unconsolidated lump sum of £1,200, no consolidated increase, an “agreement in principle” to review numeration of those who have undertaken additional training, the Bland Group also wishes to reduce the current Bradford Factor calculation thresholds which can potentially cause more staff to be unfairly penalised through a draconian system of trying to deter them from taking sick leave of which is within their statutory rights as workers. This was presented to the union despite Unite previously raising concerns on how this measure has been implemented within the company. This current offer would place the majority of staff earnings even closer to the minimum wage who continue to find it increasingly difficult to cope with high inflation and the cost of living as well as weakening current terms and conditions. In a ballot conducted from last week, 93% of Unite members voted to reject the current offer and to take action short of strike action and action including strike action.”

Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said, “We have written to the Bland Group to inform them of the ballot result and urge them to return back to the negotiating table and provide a more equitable offer in writing before Thursday 27th July in the interests of both staff and passengers since the strong mandate given by members in their ballot, however the company is yet to respond.”

A statement ended: “It is urged that the public make suitable travel arrangements due to the potential delays that will be caused as a result of the action arising from the current circumstances in negotiations. Staff are to start to take selective industrial action of non-uniform and go slow measures as of Thursday 27th July.”