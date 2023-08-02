Lack Of Apology From Minister Bossano “Regrettable”, Says Disability Society

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2023 .

The Gibraltar Disability Society has said that it is “regrettable” that Minister Joe Bossano does not feel it necessary to apologise to the disabled community for what it calls his “insensitive remarks” made on GBC news last week.

A statement continued: “The Disability Society would, however, like to thank him for his admission this week on Gibraltar Today, that his lack of understanding of supported employment and disabled people’s complex needs is a generational thing. The Society would, therefore, like to suggest that perhaps the Ministry for Employment should be run by a Minister who does have understanding of the working of supported employment. A Minister who understands the needs of those with disabilities and disadvantaged groups all who would benefit from a fit for purpose Supported Employment Company.”