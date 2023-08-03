Together Gibraltar Reacts To Oil Spill

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2023 .

Together Gibraltar have issued a statement extending their "heartfelt appreciation" to teams of professionals and volunteers who have been working on the damage caused by the recent oil spill.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the need to address the environmental and economic challenges posed by bunkering in Gibraltar.

Yesterday's oil spill has undoubtedly brought to light the significant impact that such incidents can have on our precious marine ecosystems and the beaches we all love.

We are incredibly grateful for the hard work of everyone involved in the bunkering industry and their role in getting Gibraltar to where we are today. But this incident clearly shows the risks associated with our overreliance on this sector. As responsible stewards of our environment and the economic well-being of our citizens, we must now seriously consider how we can make this industry safer, more sustainable, and how we can diversify our economy.

The world is changing and Gibraltar needs to not just keep up, but actively lead the charge. Gibraltar can be a trailblazer for sustainable tourism, a home for prosperous local businesses, and a thriving service economy hub. This can only be achieved with the right priorities and a much more efficient government.

TG understand the economic significance of this industry and acknowledge the importance of a carefully managed transition to a greener economy. Our approach would be measured, deliberate, and designed to mitigate any adverse effects on jobs and livelihoods.

Gibraltar boasts a wealth of untapped potential in various sectors, and it is time to explore new avenues for growth that are sustainable and environmentally friendly. We firmly believe that by diversifying our economy, we can bolster resilience, boost local quality of life and protect our natural environment.

We urge all parties to come together in this crucial transition and work towards a prosperous and sustainable Gibraltar.





