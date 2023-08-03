Beneath Purple To Headline MAG's 2023 Summer Bash

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2023 .

MAG will be holding their Summer Bash on the 5th of August at the Ivy's with performances from Burning Loud together with Kounterfeit Kings, Dead City Radio and Beneath Purple.

A statement from MAG follows below:

Emerging from the shadows, the alternative metal band "Beneath Purple" is set to conquer the music scene with their unique blend of dark and captivating sounds. With their memorising melodies, raw energy, and thought-provoking lyrics, Beneath Purple is poised to become a force to be reckoned with in the up and coming heavy music scene.

Formed in 2022, Beneath Purple has been steadily honing their craft and pushing boundaries to create a sound that defies traditional genre labels. Their musical style derives from influences such as Spiritbox, Alter bridge, System of a Down, Jinjer and many more.

Led by Danielle de sousa's powerful and versatile vocals, the band's lineup features extraordinary talents, including Patrick Francis, with his heavy blistering riffs that send shivers down your spine, Ryan Sockett, with thunderous low-end grooves that resonate with the soul, and Hayden Stone, who delivers a precise and relentless percussive assault.

Together, they forge a bond on stage that ignites an electric connection with their audience, creating an unforgettable live experience.

The bands debut single “Red Diamonds” released back in June, showcases the bands ability to create catchy, melodically haunting hooks that allowed the band to grow a devoting fan base on streaming platforms. The band is set to further release more music with an EP in the works.

Beneath Purple will Headline this year's Summer Bash in Gibraltar on the 5th of August 2023. Joining them will be local teen band Burning Loud together with Kounterfeit Kings and Dead City Radio. a promising night featuring local music at the Ivys.