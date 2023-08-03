Nautilus Project Praise Summer Youth Monitors Following Clean Up Of Oil Spill Gas Venus

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2023 .

The Nautilus Project have praised their young Nautilus Summer Youth Monitors that undertook the cleaning of the recent Gas Venus bunkering oil spill at Historic Rosia Bay.

A statement follows below:

The Nautilus Project have nothing but praise for the young Nautilus Summer Youth Monitors that are undertaking the cleaning of the recent Gas Venus bunkering oil spill at Historic Rosia Bay. This gruesome, tedious, soul wrenching work is not for the faint hearted and this young cohort of teenagers are proving to be fully committed to the protection of our coastline. They are fully aware of the risks posed from the heavy fuels exposure and yet they are adamant that they want to make a difference. This inspiring act of selfless volunteering fills us with so much hope, witnessing the next generation of Gibraltarians taking responsibility and pride in their hometown and further understanding the historical value of the area hardest hit by the recent oil spillage; Rosia Bay.

They are sinking endless hours, cleaning up thick, black sludge and gloop by manually cleaning up rock by rock with old towels. They are also monitoring the welfare of the endangered species of limpet that inhabits the area; Patella Ferruginea – the ribbed limpet taking note of any scarring and lost specimens.

Nothing short of passionate, hardworking, dedicated Gibraltarians to be proud of. A sheer display of civic pride!

Our thanks to Miss Gibraltar Faith Torres, Brightside and Wastage Products Ltd for their help.