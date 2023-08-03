SNAG Call For Clarification From Government

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2023 .

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) have issued a statement addressing some of their key concerns following Minister Bossano’s recent comments.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

Firstly, we take note that the Government is finally using the correct term, ‘Supported Employment’, in relation to this significant policy area.

However, there are crucial questions that remain unanswered:

Does the Government stand with Sir Joe Bossano's remarks that perpetuate ableist views and have caused great offence to many in our community? We urge the Government to clarify this issue promptly.

Does the Government share the views expressed by Sir Joe Bossano, which label people with disabilities as “lacking abilities that non-disabled individuals possess”, implying they may be “unproductive, vulnerable to illness, and in need of protection under protected employment”?

Given the increasing trend in the number of people with disabilities in our community, as admitted by the Government, is the current count of 68 individuals in Supported Employment a reflection on the numbers that would benefit from such opportunities?

In our previous press release, we urged Sir Joe Bossano to provide details on how Supported Employment works. We asked how many trained professionals are available. We asked for information on internships, apprenticeships etc. We have urged him to address questions on this matter so that the public can have a clear picture of how Supported Employment currently works. We now ask the Government to be forthcoming in sharing this information with the public.

We emphasise that we are not interested in the past failings of this or any other administration, but rather in receiving answers to the questions raised by pressure groups and the public.

Lastly, we note with concern that neither Sir Joe Bossano nor the Government have felt the need to offer an apology for any offence that his remarks have caused.

We firmly believe that an earnest and honest apology has the power to promote understanding and demonstrate humility, even for politicians and public figures. None of us are exempt from making mistakes, and it is essential to recognise and acknowledge any actions that may have caused offence, especially when they perpetuate ableism or undermine the collective efforts towards inclusivity. As a community, we have worked diligently to eradicate discriminatory practices and acts that perpetuate ableism. Addressing any unintentional harm is vital to moving forward in creating a more inclusive society. We understand that the harm caused might have been unintentional, but standing by these comments, now on two occasions, reinforces the type of language and views that we have as a community worked so very hard to erase.

We hope that both Minister Bossano and the Government will consider offering an apology, fostering dialogue, and working towards positive change together.

We believe that open dialogue and transparency are vital in addressing these issues and fostering a more inclusive society for all members of our community.





