Mrs Gibraltar 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2023 .

Last weekend saw this year's edition of Mrs Gibraltar with Georgina Victoria White crowned as the overall winner.

A statement from Ideal Productions follows below:

The Mrs Gibraltar 2023 kicked off last Friday evening with an outstanding performance by Yalta Dance Studio Gibraltar along with Mrs Gibraltar 2022 Joely Ann Joaquin where they danced a beautiful piece displaying the four elements; water, fire, earth and air which this years Mrs Gibraltar 2023 competition theme was based on, climate change.

Followed by this performance , the ladies came out onto the stage with a fantastic remix of the song 'Holy' by sam smith which was created by the director himself, Angel Luis Ressa for their air element/climate change routine.

The audience did not expect their appearance and everyone began to cheer and clap for their favourite contestant! The crowd loved the routine and music! It was the perfect combination of poses and footwork and everything blended in so well together, the background videos, lighting, everything! The crowd definitely enjoyed and encouraged the 10 beautiful ladies to give it their all! The ladies were then invited onto the stage individually to present themselves and their sponsors as part of the air element routine. This gave the judges a short insight on how each individual spoke with a large audience in the theatre watching them.



Once the contestants all introduced themselves and their sponsors, they presented the pannel of judges...



JUDGE NO1:

HE IS A FLAMENCO FASHION DESIGNER, HE HAS HIS OWN BRAND AND HAS SEVERAL AWARDS AMONGST THEM THE FLAMENCO CATWALK JEREZ AND THE MOST IMPORTANT ONE, FIRST PRIZE IN THE SIMOF GALA FASHION. HE IS NONE OTHER THAN ALEJANDRO ANDANA.



JUDGE NO2:

HE HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN THE DESIGN INDUSTRY FOR MANY YEARS AND HAS WORKED WITH VERY WELL KNOWN PHOTOGRAPHERS AS A PHOTOGRAPHIC MODEL. HE ALSO HAS HIS OWN BRAND “VINTAGE TO YOU FOR YOU” AND CURRENTLY WORKS AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF THOMAS SABO. HE IS JOSE LUIS YETOR-WADESON



JUDGE NO3:

SHE IS THE OWNER OF THE BRANDNAME FLOR DE CEREZO, SHE COMES FROM JAEN SHE HAS THE EXPERIENCE OF 14 YEARS IN THE FASHION INDUSTRY AND HAS TAKEN PART IN THE SIMOF FASHION WEEK. SHE IS VERONICA CEREZO.



JUDGE NO4:

SHE HAS OVER 22 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN THE HAIR STYLING INDUSTRY. SHA HAS SPENT 15 YEARS SPECIALISING IN HAIR REPLACEMENT FOR CANCER PATIENTS OFFERING THEM HOPE AND CONFIDENCE DURING CHALLENGING TIMES. HER CLIENTS DESCRIBE HER AS JUST NOT A STYLIST BUT A FRIEND WHO LISTENS, UNDERSTANDS AND TRANSFORMS THEIR LOOK WITH CREATIVITY AND CARE. SHE IS DONNA MARIE NORBURY.



JUDGE NO5:

AFTER YEARS OF PREPARATION AND TRAINING WORKING FOR PRESITIOUS COSMETICS AND DESIGN FIRMS, SHE BRINGS HER EXPERIENCE AS A BEAUTY CONSULTANT TO THE PRESTIGIUOS MRS GIBRALTAR EVENT SHE IS THE CHAIRPERSON ANGELES DIAS.



ADJUDICATOR TO THE JUDGES KATHLEEN VICTORY.



The prizes were then mentioned along with all the businesses that sponsored them too.

They also mentioned the top three winners of 2022 and what they had been upto in their year of reign.



the yalta dance studio had another amazing performance by zyanne rios who performed wednesday by the adams family. As they are very family orientated it was thought this was a brilliant piece that the children were able to enjoy too





The second routine the ten ladies modelled to was the fire element routine to the song girl like me, remixed by the director himself Angel Luis Ressa. This routine was their personality routine.



Whilst the girls got ready for their favourite routine, the catwalk routine, the presenters showed the audience everything the girls had been upto during their fourth months of preparation for the show. From local charity work, to different health and fitness classes and a holistic wellness program delivered by Bianca Yeo and Nyree Turnock. They did it all! The most important of all was the yearly domestic violence campaign which is what the whole experience is about. Raising awareness. They all took part in a short but effective video clip which was then published on social media to help spread awareness.



Yaltas dance studio then performed their last piece of the night called maniac. Their dancers were full of energy and the audience absolutely loved it!



The presenters then gave acknowledgment and thanks to every single sponsor that has helped throughout the journey and displayed their logos on a large screen for the audience to view.



The ladies then came out to the song Fierce for their earth element routine which was their catwalk routine. This was their favourite routine and it definitely reflected on stage. They were outstanding and the audience wanted more and more!







After a twenty minute interval, the ladies last routine was the water element routine where they wore their stunning evening dresses and this year they shook things up and included their interviews in this routine too. This enabled them to show off their dresses more and each and every one of the ladies answered their questions with pride and grace.



It was definitely a difficult task for the jusges!





During the 20 minute break while the judges deliberated, we had a local singer Jaydine Baglietto who sang two beautiful pieces and a singer who had travelled all the way from the Netherlands Lynn! Lynn at just 17 years old, participated on the voice kids and this autumn her first single will be released on spotify and youtube. She had the audience up on their feet and her vocals were out of this world!



Once the judges were ready, mrs Gibraltar 2022 Joely Ann Joaquin paraded in a stunning evening dress and crown ready to pass it on to the next Mrs Gibraltar. So was Mrs Gibraltar 2nd Princess Michelle Harrison and 1st Princess Siham Boulhit. Mrs Gibraltar 2022 sat down on a throne which was created by the local horticultural society Specifically by Anabelle Mor Codali. As the ten ladies paraded out for the awards ceremony:



Public vote award-Contestant No1 Krystel Gonzalez.



Friendship award- Contestant No4 Sheetal Viroomal.



Ana Luisa Ressa Award- Contestant No9 Roxana Vilerio.



Ideal Productions Award- Contestant No2 Franceska Guiling.



Photogenic Award-Contestant No1 Krystel Gonzalez.



The YGTV Award - Contestant No10 Victoria Walker.



The Catwalk Award - Contestant No3 Georgina Victoria White.



The Elegance Award - Contestant No1 Krystel

Gonzalez.



Star of India Award - Contestant No5 Tessa Pace





2nd Princess to Krystel Gonzalez.



1st Princess went to Kyreille Garcia.



Georgina Victoria White was crowned Mrs Gibraltar 2023.