Safeguarding Case - Woman Provided With Support And Care

Written by YGTV Team on 08 August 2023 .

The RGP says that members of the public may be aware of numerous videos that have been circulating on social media over the past few days featuring a young woman and, at times, a young child.

These videos have been of concern to the Royal Gibraltar Police and other stakeholders, including the Care Agency and the Gibraltar Health Authority.

Today, after a Strategic Partnership meeting was held, the young woman was provided with the support and care that she needed and the young child is safe with family members.

The Royal Gibraltar Police is grateful to members of the public who provided valuable information in this case.