Oil Spill Response Effort at Rosia Bay Scaled Down

Written by YGTV Team on 14 August 2023 .

A final push over the course of the weekend from oil spill response teams has removed additional oil residues in some areas at Rosia Bay.

Certain sections have been cordoned off from public access whilst monitoring activities continue. Members of the public are asked to respect the cordons to avoid any further environmental damage and to allow the recovery of marine life as soon as possible.

The Government is grateful to all the workers and volunteers who formed part of the response team, cleaning and the area through long summer days.