Wellbeing After School Programme 2023/24

Written by YGTV Team on 16 August 2023 .

MBS Wellbeing is once again pleased to launch its Wellbeing After School Programme (WASP) for the academic year 2023/24.

A statement from MBS Wellbeing follows below:

The programme includes 29 classes across 12 Schools with more additions likely.

It runs within the three School terms with the first classes starting on Monday 18th September and finishing on Friday 8th December 2023.

This year’s WASP Coordinator Kieran Alman, said “We’re thrilled to roll out an inclusive programme full of activities and wellbeing initiatives. In addition to last year’s very popular classes, we have new activities and coaches that add value, variety, and innovative ideas. Another crucial development is that we have streamlined our registration process to online bookings via our website www.mbsgib.com”

Parents/Guardians can now register participants on the BOOK ONLINE page and find further information on the WASP page on the website.

Charity Founder Monique Grambow, said “It is with great pride that again, thanks to the support of the Department of Education and our Partners & Sponsors, we can oƯer young people such a positive and educational wellbeing programme in the safety of their own Schools. I’m certain that this year will add even more success to an already established programme”





