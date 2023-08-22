UK Defence Minister In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2023 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday afternoon met with UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey MP.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The importance of Gibraltar to the UK military was reaffirmed during the meeting and the Chief Minister stressed the commitment of the Government and the people of Gibraltar to the armed forces.

The recent disruption at Gibraltar Airport was discussed in the context of the services contracted by the MoD at the airport. The treaty negotiations with the European Union were raised and the Minister was briefed on the plans for a No Negotiated Outcome.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC, said: “James Heappey is a good friend of Gibraltar who will always be welcome here. The visit reflects the positive state of relations between the Gibraltar and UK Governments, and with the Ministry of Defence in particular.”







