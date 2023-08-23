Podium Finish For Four Gibraltar Runners

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2023 .

Gibraltar’s Carpe Diem Running Club is celebrating after four of their runners won trophies at last weekend’s 6km race in Manilva.

A statement from Carpe Diem Running Club follows below:

The club had 16 runners competing in the XI Corruco Race Manilva on Saturday evening, which saw over 500 people pound the promenade along Sabinillas, Puerto de la Duquesa and Castillo de la Duquesa.

Stephanie Campbell took first place in her category, Tamara Tsiklauri took third place overall in the women’s section and Bridget Leonard and Georgina Anne Morello were both third in their categories.

Organised by the Manilva City Council, the popular race was started 11 years ago.

A spokesperson for the Carpe Diem Running Club, said: “We had a great turn out for this race and it was fantastic to see so many of our runners finishing on the podium – especially given that they were running in 30c plus heat!

“We’d like to say a big well done to all our runners who competed in the event and gave it their all.”

Founded in 2019, Carpe Diem Running Club Gibraltar is a club that prides itself on being inclusive for all. We are a club with various paces, ages, nationalities and abilities, who train around the Rock several times a week.





