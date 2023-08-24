Mortuary Viewing Rooms Re-Opened At St. Bernard’s Hospital

Written by YGTV Team on 24 August 2023 .

The GHA has informed the General Public that all three Viewing Rooms within our Mortuary are now available for use.

The Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan OBE said: “As requested by the Community we have re-opened our viewing rooms, a practice which had to be stopped during the recent COVID 19 Pandemic. This will give the opportunity for next-of-kin to decide if they wish to view their loved ones. The re-instatement of this practice is proof of the GHA’s commitment to support families at times of grief and loss.”





