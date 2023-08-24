Mortuary Viewing Rooms Re-Opened At St. Bernard’s Hospital
The GHA has informed the General Public that all three Viewing Rooms within our Mortuary are now available for use.
The Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan OBE said: “As requested by the Community we have re-opened our viewing rooms, a practice which had to be stopped during the recent COVID 19 Pandemic. This will give the opportunity for next-of-kin to decide if they wish to view their loved ones. The re-instatement of this practice is proof of the GHA’s commitment to support families at times of grief and loss.”