Mortuary Viewing Rooms Re-Opened At St. Bernard’s Hospital

Written by YGTV Team on .

The GHA has informed the General Public that all three Viewing Rooms within our Mortuary are now available for use. 

The Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan OBE said: “As requested by the Community  we have re-opened our viewing rooms, a practice which had to be stopped during the recent  COVID 19 Pandemic. This will give the opportunity for next-of-kin to decide if they wish to view  their loved ones. The re-instatement of this practice is proof of the GHA’s commitment to  support families at times of grief and loss.” 



