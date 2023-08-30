Government Reaction to El Pais Article this Morning

Written by YGTV Team on 30 August 2023 .

The Government says it has “absolutely no doubts” about the British sovereignty of the waters around Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “Unnecessary incidents on the water should be avoided, as they create risk for the crews of the vessels involved.

“Matters relating to illegal fishing have long been a flash point as Gibraltar has a higher environmental protection standard than Spain when it comes to netting and raking.

“On bunkering, Gibraltar's bunkering code is recognised as being of the highest international standard.

“His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar remains committed to a successful outcome for all sides to the UK/EU Treaty negotiations for the free mobility of persons between Gibraltar and the EU and the consequent creation of an area of shared prosperity in the area around Gibraltar. The recent spate of incidents should not have any effect on those positive negotiations which await the outcome of the investiture of a new Government in Spain.”