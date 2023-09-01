GFA And Melon Diesel Announce Collaboration

01 September 2023

The Gibraltar Football Association have announced a new partnership with Gibraltarian rock band, Melon Diesel. The initial centerpiece of the collaboration is the launch of the brand-new song titled "Stand Up With Me."

A statement from the GFA follows below:

“Stand Up With Me” has been written specifically, by Melon Diesel, for all of Gibraltar football and football fans, and aims to encapsulate the bands unique sound, energy and passion through its powerful lyrics.

The song was given an advanced screening in June both at the Estadio Algarve in Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team’s home European Qualifier versus France, and at Gibraltar’s Women’s National Team’s International Friendly versus Panama at the Victoria Stadium.

In addition to the anthem, the launch of the partnership will see the release of an exclusive ‘Melon Diesel Gibraltar kit’. This limited-edition kit, which has already been worn on stage by the band in recent concerts, will go on sale immediately on the Gibraltar Football Association’s online store, and is priced at an initial launch sale price of £39.99.

Commenting on the partnership, Gibraltar FA’s General Secretary Mr Ivan Robba stated:

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the start of a long-term partnership with Melon Diesel, a Gibraltarian rock band that have been global ambassadors for Gibraltar for many years.

‘Stand up with Me’ will be the first song released since the band readopted the name Melon Diesel, and has been composed specifically for Gibraltar football. It is exciting as a Gibraltarian to see them back on stage again, and even more so with this song. We are releasing a lyric video of the anthem which will help our fans to learn it and chant along in our matches.

We also look forward to working together with Melon Diesel in other future projects. ”

Melon Diesel frontman, Dylan Ferro added:

“As a band, we have always been musically influenced by our homeland and our culture. When we were approached by the Gibraltar Football Association, we jumped at the chance to help produce a song which further helps embrace our local essence and identity. We hope this team effort helps to further put our home on the world stage through football and as a band we have thoroughly enjoyed working on this project, we hope you all enjoy the song!”





