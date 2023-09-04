Mayor Visits The Nautilus Project

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2023 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez, visited The Nautilus Project at their HQ at The Boathouse, on Friday where she was received by Co-founders Lewis Stagnetto and Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto, as well as a group of their amazing young volunteers.

Her Worship, who has a love of the sea, learnt about the fantastic work in marine conservation carried out by the Charity, such as their huge effort in the recent oil spill clean- up, as well as of future projects that are being planned.

The visit ended with the presentation of a gift to Her Worship, who commended all concerned for their huge commitment to Gibraltar's marine environment.