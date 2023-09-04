Signing Of SDGG Banner

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2023 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) would like to invite all Gibraltarians to sign the National Day Banner. The group says this is a traditional part of Gibraltar’s National Day celebrations and “serves as an expression of our unity of purpose as a people”

To this end the SDGG will be manning a stand at Casemates Square from today Monday 4th to Friday 8th September, from 10am to 1pm.

The SDGG earnestly calls on all Gibraltarians to come and sign the banner which will then feature prominently on the National Day stage on Saturday 10th September, during the political rally and other festivities.