MPs and Overseas Territory Leaders in Gibraltar for National Day

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2023 .

A group of eighteen members from the House of Commons and the House of Lords will be in Gibraltar this week on a working visit for National Day. They will coincide with a separate delegation of leaders from the British Overseas Territories who will engage in preparatory work with a view to the next meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council with the UK in November.

The UK Parliamentary delegation enjoys representation from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Democratic Unionist and Ulster Unionist parties. This includes the Chair of the All Party Group on Gibraltar Sir Bob Neill MP.

The MPs and Peers will be briefed by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on the latest political developments including the situation at the frontier and the position on the conclusion of a treaty with the European Union, to which the Government remains fully committed.

In a separate briefing, the Deputy Chief Minster Dr Joseph Garcia will cover the Government’s plans for a No Negotiated Outcome, in the event that it is not possible to conclude such a treaty.

A different programme has been arranged for the representatives of the other UK Overseas Territories. This includes a Ministerial Summit at No 6 Convent Place hosted by the Chief Minister, which the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister Cortes will also attend. The leaders will later participate in a round table discussion hosted by the Deputy Chief Minister under the theme “UK Overseas Territories and the Constitutional Challenges they face”. This meeting will also include participation from Dr Jamie Trinidad of Cambridge University.

The two delegations of Members of Parliament and Overseas Territory leaders will also participate in a number of other events which have been organised around Gibraltar National Day.