GIBLDN Alumni Meet Up Event

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2023 .

Gibraltar Finance has announced a meet-up event to bring together Gibraltar alumni working in London's financial services sector. The meet-up is scheduled to take place in London on 20th September 2023 and will be a follow up to the first such successful event organised pre COVID- 19.

The Gibraltar Finance team have identified and engaged with professionals over recent months, noting their areas of practice. The enthusiastic response from these professionals underlines their genuine interest in participating in this initiative.

The primary goal of this meet-up is to facilitate a vibrant exchange of insights and experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive the latest updates on Gibraltar's financial landscape and identify potential areas of synergy.

Financial services professionals currently working in London who have a connection to Gibraltar and would like to participate and join the event are encouraged to get in touch by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, stated: "Our Gibraltar alumni in London constitute a valuable talent pool that continues to excel and make Gibraltar proud. This meet-up provides an excellent platform for us to reconnect and leverage their diverse experiences. These professionals are hugely fond of Gibraltar and keen to participate. Their unique perspectives, being based in London and having Gibraltar’s best interest at heart, have the potential to help shape how we position Gibraltar's financial services effectively."

For further information please contact John Paul Fa or Paul Astengo on: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.