Progress Update on Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2023 .

The Government has updated purchasers on the construction and Purchase Agreements of Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews.

A statement continued: “Construction at Chatham Views is proceeding as planned with the contractor making very good progress with the piling of foundations. Over 500 piles have already been driven and this stage of the project is anticipated to be completed before the end of September. In addition, works on the diversion of utility services, such as the large diameter storm water culvert, are proceeding in parallel.

“Works at Bob Peliza Mews are also on schedule, with the contractor having completed the extensive works to clear the existing below ground structures, which formed part of a former power station complex and were substantial in depth and size. The piling of foundations will commence next week and is expected to take three and a half months to complete.

“Gibraltar Residential Properties Ltd will be issuing the Purchase Agreements for all purchasers of both Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews by the end of September 2023. Upon signing their Purchase Agreements, purchasers will begin the payment of monthly instalments towards their properties.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I’m delighted that such tangible progress is being made at both Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews. Within a few weeks, purchasers will be able to begin the process of payments towards their new homes, whilst simultaneously being able to see the physical manifestation of their investment in their futures.’