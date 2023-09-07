Bus Strike: Unite Hits Out At “Inaccurate” Statements From Government

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2023 .

Unite says it wishes to clarify a number of what it deems “inaccurate statements” put forward by Government yesterday in relation to the bus driver strike.

A statement continued: “Unite representatives met with HMGOG officials on the morning of Wednesday 6th September where there was still no offer presented by the employer despite Unite previously committing to negotiations on pay, terms and conditions. This matter had been brought to HMGOG attention numerous months ago and still they have been unwilling to formulate a response in writing on pay, terms and conditions to the union which inevitably continues to prolong this dispute.

“The initial claim that was placed by Unite on behalf of its membership within GBCL was based upon assessing similar roles that involve driving responsibilities across other Government owned entities. Unite have remained open to dialogue and constructive negotiations where HMGOG’s delays and lack of meaningful engagement have provoked a dispute which continues to impact an important service for the community. Furthermore, the deeply offensive attempt by HMGOG to smear its own workers in GBCL by quoting grossly inflated salary figures is inaccurate and unacceptable. The entry level rate for a driver is £10.44 (per hour), to try to claim that those within the company are earning the figures suggested is a unacceptable misrepresentation. Workers in GBCL work a punishing schedule of long hours providing a service for the public especially the most vulnerable, seven days a week.

"Unite is requesting that going forward HMGOG does not seek to continue to prolong this dispute and the disruption being caused by finally coming forward with a proposal on pay, terms and conditions in writing that can be properly considered.”