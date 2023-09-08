Bus Dispute: Unite Members “Continue To Feel Frustrated” By Lack Of Progress

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

Unite the union says that its Bus Company members “continue to feel frustrated” by what they consider to be the “lack of progress” in the current dispute.

A statement continued: “Yesterday afternoon Unite wrote to HMGOG officials stating that they wished to suspend industrial action on Friday 8th September in order to negotiate on pay, terms and conditions and that they wished to receive an offer presented by HMGOG prior to the start of the morning shift in GBCL. HMGOG stated later yesterday evening the earliest a meeting could take place was at 4pm on Tuesday 12th September. In response, Unite, uncomfortable in postponing negotiations till Tuesday wished to enter into negotiations with the employer without delay. A meeting was then offered by HGMOG for 9am this morning where members in GBCL returned to work to help foster constructive dialogue between the parties.

“HMGOG re-iterated that they still could not confirm a clear response on the offer until Tuesday 12th September 4pm. GBCL members have therefore reinforced their stance that without a reasonable offer placed in front of them, they are forced by HMGOG into no alternative but to continue their industrial action. Unite has confirmed to HMGOG that should they confirm a reasonable offer in writing to the union, GBCL members will return to work on Sunday 10th September in order to provide a bus service for the people of Gibraltar.

“Unite hopes going forward that HMGOG will not engage in any further smear tactics or misrepresentations of figures, but instead focus their efforts in finding an equitable solution with its workforce at GBCL so that the community can once again have a fully functional bus service.”