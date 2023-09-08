Government and Clubhouse Gibraltar Collaborate to Provide Mental Health First Aid Training Courses

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

As part of the Government’s ongoing initiative to promote positive mental health in the workplace, the Public Service Wellbeing Support Team will be collaborating with Clubhouse Gibraltar to provide accredited training courses for employees of the Public Service in Mental Health First Aid.

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is an internationally recognised training course which provides valuable tools to recognise signs and symptoms of mental ill health to be able to intervene at an early stage, promote recovery and provide support.

This training will bolster the capability and resilience of the Public Service to provide an environment where employees can talk freely about mental health and seek support when required. The course will also give a deeper understanding of the issues that impact on and relate to people’s mental health.

The benefits of positive mental health and having open conversations about it not only removes the stigma of bygone years but greatly assists the workforce to lead healthy and happy lives. In addition, it has the added benefit of the outward ripple effect that can benefit the wider community as a whole.

It’s good to talk.

Minister for Employment, Steven Linares, said: “It is great to see the Public Service Wellbeing Support Team, Clubhouse and Government come together on this great initiative to continue to improve wellbeing within the workplace. It is good to talk, and I am glad that we are making progress to better support staff and implement systems to facilitate this.”